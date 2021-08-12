CITY OF GRANGER
SPECIAL MEETING
USDA ECONOMIC IMPACT INITIATIVE
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that a Special Meeting will be held by the Granger City Council on Tuesday the 17TH of August , 2021 at 6:00 p.m., in the Council Chambers
The purpose of this meeting is to provide notice that the City of Granger will submit an application for funding with the USDA, Economic Impact Initiative to acquire 15 FXR Turnout Gear Coat and Pants.
Citizens wishing more information on the submission of this grant may stop by the Granger City Hall and review the grant application or may call Granger City Hall at 509 854-1725 and ask for Alice Koerner, City Clerk Treasurer.
Any citizen interested in commenting and can't make the meeting, may do so by:
- Emailing their comments to Alice Koerner, City Clerk Treasurer at tog@televar.com or
- Mail comments to City of Granger C/O Alice Koerner, City Clerk Treasurer at PO Box 1100, Granger WA 98932 or
- Drop off your comments at City Hall, 102 Main Street, Granger WA
The City of Granger encourages the citizens to participate in this meeting and written comments will be accepted until 4:00 p.m. on the 17th of August. Any additional information needed, please contact Alice Koerner, City Clerk Treasurer at 509 854-1725.
Alice Koerner, City Clerk Treasurer
PUBLISH: SUNNYSIDE SUN
August 11, 2021
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.