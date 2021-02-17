CITY OF GRANGER
ORDINANCE ADOPTED DURING
COUNCIL MEETING OF
February 9, 2021
ORDINANCE 1373
An Ordinance of the City of Granger, Washington, regarding the Granger Municipal Code, Section 1.12.10 "Designated", relating to the City's designation of the City's Official Newspaper; and establishing an effective date.
The Ordinance above is available for review at Granger City Hall, PO Box 1100, Granger, WA 98932 and a copy for a nominal fee will be mailed upon request.
Alice Koerner
City Clerk Treasurer
City of Granger
Date of Publication: February 17, 2021
PUBLISH: SUNNYSIDE SUN
February 17, 2021
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.