CITY OF GRANGER
ORDINANCE ADOPTED DURING
COUNCIL MEETING OF
February 25, 2020
ORDINANCE 1352A
An Ordinance of the City of Granger, Washington, authorizing fund loan from the Water/Sewer Reserve Fund to the Irrigation Fund in the amount of 99,000.00
ORDINANCE 1353
An Ordinance of the City of Granger, Washington amending the 2020 Budget in the Irrigation Fund in the amount of 99,000.
ORDINANCE 1354
An Ordinance of the City of Granger, Washington amending the 2020 Budget in the Water/Sewer Fund in the amount of 99,000.
ORDINANCE 1355
An Ordinance amending the 2020 Budget in the Current Expense Fund in the amount of $8,638
The Ordinances above are available for review at Granger City Hall,
PO Box 1100, Granger, WA 98932 and a copy for a nominal fee will be mailed upon request.
Alice Koerner
City Clerk Treasurer
City of Granger
PUBLISH: SUNNYSIDE SUN
March 11, 2020
