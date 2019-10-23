CITY OF GRANGER
NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING SETTING 2020 LEVY
Notice of hereby given that the City Council of the City of Granger, Washington will hold a public hearing on November 12, 2019 at 7:00 p.m. at the City Hall to consider the amount of levied upon the Real and Personal property of the City of Granger for the ensuing year of (2020). Any citizen of the City may appear at this hearing and be heard for or against any part of proposed levy.
Alice Koerner, City Clerk/Treasurer
Date this: October 23, 2019
Publish: October 23, 2019
PUBLISH: SUNNYSIDE SUN
October 23, 2019
