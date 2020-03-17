CITY OF GRANGER
ORDINANCE ADOPTED DURING
COUNCIL MEETING OF
March 10, 2020
ORDINANCE 1356
An Ordinance of the City of Grang-
er, Washington adding Section
8.12.165, Overfull Containers for
the Municipal Code 8.12 Garbage
and Solid Waste Service for the City
of Granger
The Ordinance above is available
for review at Granger City Hall,
PO Box 1100, Granger, WA 98932
and a copy for a nominal fee will be
mailed upon request.
Alice Koerner
City Clerk Treasurer
City of Granger
Date of Publication: March 18, 2020
PUBLISH: SUNNYSIDE SUN
March 18, 2020
