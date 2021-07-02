CITY OF GRANGER
EMPLOYEMENT OPPORTUNITY ANNOUNCEMENT
The Granger Public Works Department is accepting applications for the position of Assistant Public Works Director .
This is a supervisory position in the construction, maintenance and repair of City owned utilities including water, sewer collection system and treatment, solid waste collection, streets, irrigation, parks, public facilities and equipment. Assistant typically schedules and supervises employees of the department at the discretion of the director.
Specific qualifications:
Must have at least 5 years supervisory experience. Training and education may substitute for supervisory experience.
Must have a High School Diploma or GED.
Must have or acquire within 4 years of employment a class B CDL.
Must have or obtain within 5 years a level 1 certification in water, wastewater treatment and collection, and also a pesticide applicators license.
Employee shall attend additional job-related trainings as requested by the director and/or Mayor.
Applicates must meet required qualifications to be considered.
Must submit a completed application, signed background waiver and a letter of interest that covers the knowledge, abilities and skills in the job description.
Job application packet may be picked up at Granger City Hall and returned applications will be accepted until 5:00 p.m., July 12, 2021 at Granger City Hall located 102 Main Street, Granger, WA. 98932. Any questions may be directed to Jodie Luke, Public Works Director at 509-854-2770 or Alice Koerner at 509 854-1725.
Granger is an equal opportunity employer. Woman, minorities, and individuals with disabilities are strongly encouraged to apply.
Alice Koerner, City Clerk Treasurer
PUBLISH: SUNNYSIDE SUN
June 30 and July 7, 2021
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.