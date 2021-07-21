CITY OF GRANGER

ORDINANCE ADOPTED DURING

COUNCIL MEETING OF

July 13, 2021

ORDINANCE 1376

An Ordinance Establishing a Contingency Sub Fund within the General Fund

ORDINANCE 1377

An Ordinance amending the 2021 Budget in the Current Expense Fund in the amount of $26,000

ORDINANCE 1378

An Ordinance amending the 2021 Budget in the Street Fund in the amount of $26,000.

The Ordinances above are available for review at Granger City Hall, PO Box 1100, Granger, WA 98932 and a copy for a nominal fee will be mailed upon request.

Alice Koerner

City Clerk Treasurer

City of Granger

Date of Publication: July 21, 2021

PUBLISH: SUNNYSIDE SUN

July 21, 2021

