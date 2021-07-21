CITY OF GRANGER
ORDINANCE ADOPTED DURING
COUNCIL MEETING OF
July 13, 2021
ORDINANCE 1376
An Ordinance Establishing a Contingency Sub Fund within the General Fund
ORDINANCE 1377
An Ordinance amending the 2021 Budget in the Current Expense Fund in the amount of $26,000
ORDINANCE 1378
An Ordinance amending the 2021 Budget in the Street Fund in the amount of $26,000.
The Ordinances above are available for review at Granger City Hall, PO Box 1100, Granger, WA 98932 and a copy for a nominal fee will be mailed upon request.
Alice Koerner
City Clerk Treasurer
City of Granger
Date of Publication: July 21, 2021
PUBLISH: SUNNYSIDE SUN
July 21, 2021
