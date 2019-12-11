CITY OF GRANGER
ADVERTISEMENT FOR BIDS
Notice is hereby given that sealed bids will be received by the City Clerk Treasurer, PO Box 1100, Granger, WA 98932 until December 16, 2019 at 2:00 p.m., for rates for legal publication and advertising from February 1, 2020 to February 1, 2021.
Detailed specifications are on file in the office of the City Clerk and are available to all bidders.
The City reserves the right to reject any and all bids and to call for new bids if it appears in the interest of the City to do so.
Alice Koerner
City Clerk Treasurer
PUBLISH:
December 11, 2019
PUBLISH: SUNNYSIDE SUN
December 11, 2019
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.