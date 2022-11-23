City of Granger
Notice of Application and Notice of Completeness
DATE: November 15, 2022
TO: Adjoining Property Owners and Interested Agencies
FROM: City of Granger
SUBJ: Mark Arstein LLC 2-lot Short Subdivision
DESCRIPTION OF PROPOSAL
Applicant: Mark Arstein LLC
Attn: Tim Martin
PO Box 176
Granger, WA 98932
Location: 900 W Hudson Rd.
Granger, WA 98932
Parcel No.: 211016-22003
Proposal: Subdivision of a 66.10-acre lot in the M-1 Industrial Zoning District into two lots. A 5.31-acre lot is proposed, leaving a balance lot of 60.79 acres.
Any person may provide written comments on issues related to the proposal. All written comments must be received by 4:30 p.m. November 29, 2022. To be considered prior to making the final decision, all submitted comments must identify the name and physical or post office address of the sender. Mail your comments on this project to:
Fantasia Reyes; Clerk 1
City Hall
102 Main Street/P. O. Box 1100
Granger, Washington 98932.
Be sure to reference the subject in your correspondence. Notice of the final decision and final threshold determination will be sent to those who comment or may be obtained upon request. If you have any questions on this proposal, please call Fantasia Reyes Clerk 1, at (509)854-1725.
November 23, 2022
