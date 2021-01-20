City of Mabton
Advertisement for Bids
Notice is hereby given that sealed bids will be received by the City Clerk PO Box 655 Mabton, WA 98935, and in person at City Hall until February 4, 2021 at 2:00pm, for rates for legal publication and advertisings from March 1, 2021 to March 1, 2022.
Detailed specifications are on file the office of the City Clerk and are available to all bidders. Contact City Clerk for specifications at 509-894-4096
The City reserves the right to reject any and all bids and to call for new bids if it appears in the interest of the City to do so.
Sylvia Sanchez
City Clerk
PUBLISH: SUNNYSIDE SUN
January 20, 2021
