City of Mabton
Notice of Budget Meetings
Notice is hereby given that the City of Mabton City Council will hold a meeting on the 2021 Budget. The Budget Retreat will be held in Council Chambers 305 Mains St. Mabton, WA 98935 on Saturday October 3, 2020 from 10am-2pm.
Notice is hereby given that the City of Mabton City Council will hold a Public Hearing on Revenue and Property Tax Levy and Public Hearing on Preliminary Budget 2021. This meeting will be held in Council Chambers 305 Main St. Mabton, WA 98935 at the regular scheduled meeting Tuesday October 27, 2020 at 7pm.
Notice is hereby that the City of Mabton City Council will hold a Public Hearing on the Final 2021 Budget. This meeting will be held in Council Chambers 305 Main St. Mabton, WA 98035 at the regular scheduled meeting Tuesday November 24, 2020 at 7pm.
If further meetings are necessary they will be announced at a later date. Any citizen of the City of Mabton may appear at these meetings and be heard for or against any part of the proposed budget.
PUBLISH: SUNNYSIDE SUN
September 16, 2020
