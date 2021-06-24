City of Mabton Notice is hereby given that the City of Mabton City Council will hold a Public Hearing on the city's Six Year Transportation Improvement Plan. This meeting will be held via zoom with a link to the meeting provided on the city's website cityofmabton.com on July 13, 2021 at 7 p.m.
PUBLISH: SUNNYSIDE SUN
June 23, 2021
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.