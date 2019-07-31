City of Mabton PASSED THE FOLLOWING ORDINANCES and RESOLUTION on July 23, 2019

ORDINANCE 2019-1143 AN ORDINANCE OF THE CITY OF MABTON WASHINGTON AMENDING FIREWORKS PERMIT FEES

ORDINANCE 2019-1144 AN ORDINANCE OF THE CITY OF MABTON WASHINGTON AMENDING ORDINANCE 2016-1074 OF THE CITY OF MABTON, AMENDING AND SETTING YARD SALE FEES RESOLUTION 2019-06

A RESOLUTION OF THE CITY OF MABTON, WASHINGTON, ACCEPTING RETAINAGE BOND

A complete copy of the full text of these Ordinances are available online at www.cityofmabton.com.

/s/ Sylvia Sanchez, City Clerk

PUBLISH: SUNNYSIDE SUN

July 31, 2019

