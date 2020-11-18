City of Mabton PASSED THE FOLLOWING ORDINANCES on October 27, 2020.
Ordinance 2020-1162 AN ORDINANCE ESTABLISHING THE AMOUNT OF TAXES TO BE LEVIED UPON REAL AND PERSONAL PROPERTY WITH THE CITY OF MABTON, WASHINGTON, ALSO FIXING THE TAX LEVY RATE FOR THE 2021 CALENDAR YEAR.
Ordinance 2020-1163 RELATING TO BUSINESS LICENSES, REPEALING ORDINANCE NO. 2018-1129, AND AMENDING CHAPTERS 5.04, 5.08, 5.16, 5.20, 5.24, 5.28, 5.36, AND 5.40 OF THE CITY OF MABTON MUNICIPAL CODE.
A complete copy of the full text of these Ordinances are available online at www.mabton-wa.gov/ordinances.
/s/ Sylvia Sanchez, City Clerk
PUBLISH: SUNNYSIDE SUN
November 18, 2020
