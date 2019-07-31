City of Mabton PASSED THE FOLLOWING ORDINANCES and RESOLUTION on July 9, 2019

ORDINANCE NO. 2019-1141 AN ORDINANCE OF THE CITY OF MABTON, WASHINGTON ESTAB­LISHING GENERAL FACILITY CHARGE FOR WATER AND SEW­ER CONNECTIONS WITHIN THE CITY OF MABTON, WASHING­TON.

ORDINANCE NO. 2019-1142 AN ORDINANCE AMENDING WAGES FOR OFFICERS AND CITY PER­SONNEL.

A complete copy of the full text of these Ordinances are available on­line at www.cityofmabton.com.

/s/ Sylvia Sanchez, City Clerk

July 31, 2019

