City of Mabton PASSED THE FOLLOWING ORDINANCES and RESOLUTION on July 9, 2019
ORDINANCE NO. 2019-1141 AN ORDINANCE OF THE CITY OF MABTON, WASHINGTON ESTABLISHING GENERAL FACILITY CHARGE FOR WATER AND SEWER CONNECTIONS WITHIN THE CITY OF MABTON, WASHINGTON.
ORDINANCE NO. 2019-1142 AN ORDINANCE AMENDING WAGES FOR OFFICERS AND CITY PERSONNEL.
A complete copy of the full text of these Ordinances are available online at www.cityofmabton.com.
/s/ Sylvia Sanchez, City Clerk
PUBLISH: SUNNYSIDE SUN
July 31, 2019
