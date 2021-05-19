City of Mabton PASSED THE FOLLOWING Ordinances
Ordinance 2021-1168 Reaffirming the City's Official Newspaper
Passed February 9, 2021
Ordinance 2021-1169 Water Revenue Bond 2021
Passed February 23, 2021
Ordinance 2021-1170 Amending Ordinance No. 2020-1161 Setting User Fees and Charges
Passed March 23, 2021
Ordinance 2021-1171 Amending Municipal Code Chpt 2.04 to Adjusting Provisions for City Councilmember Compensation and Additional provisions for Mayor and Mayor Pro Tem.
Passed April 27, 2021
/s/Sylvia Sanchez City Clerk
PUBLISH: SUNNYSIDE SUN
May 19, 2021
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.