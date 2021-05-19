City of Mabton PASSED THE FOLLOWING Ordinances

Ordinance 2021-1168 Reaffirming the City's Official Newspaper

Passed February 9, 2021

Ordinance 2021-1169 Water Revenue Bond 2021

Passed February 23, 2021

Ordinance 2021-1170 Amending Ordinance No. 2020-1161 Setting User Fees and Charges

Passed March 23, 2021

Ordinance 2021-1171 Amending Municipal Code Chpt 2.04 to Adjusting Provisions for City Councilmember Compensation and Additional provisions for Mayor and Mayor Pro Tem.

Passed April 27, 2021

/s/Sylvia Sanchez City Clerk

PUBLISH: SUNNYSIDE SUN

May 19, 2021

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.