City of Mabton
PASSED THE FOLLOWING ORDINANCES for 2019:
ORDINANCE NO. 2019-1135A
ORDINANCE Adopting 2019 Mabton Comprehensive Plan Amendment.
PASSED: February 26, 2019
ORDINANCE NO. 2019-1136A
ORDINANCE Amending the City Official Zoning Map to Pre-Zone - MU-CR District.
PASSED: February 26, 2019
ORDINANCE NO. 2020-1155
ORDINANCE AMENDING WAGES FOR OFFICERS AND CITY PERSONNEL: The City has set wages for officers and city personnel.
PASSED: February 11, 2020
PUBLISH: SUNNYSIDE SUN
March 11, 2020
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.