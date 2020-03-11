City of Mabton

PASSED THE FOLLOWING ORDINANCES for 2019:

ORDINANCE NO. 2019-1135A

ORDINANCE Adopting 2019 Mabton Comprehensive Plan Amendment.

PASSED: February 26, 2019

ORDINANCE NO. 2019-1136A

ORDINANCE Amending the City Official Zoning Map to Pre-Zone - MU-CR District.

PASSED: February 26, 2019

ORDINANCE NO. 2020-1155

ORDINANCE AMENDING WAGES FOR OFFICERS AND CITY PERSONNEL: The City has set wages for officers and city personnel.

PASSED: February 11, 2020

PUBLISH: SUNNYSIDE SUN

March 11, 2020

