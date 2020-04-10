City of Mabton PASSED
THE FOLLOWING
ORDINANCES for 2020
ORDINANCE NO. 2020-1156
ORDINANCE Allowing City Council
Members to participate in City
Council Meetings by Telephone.
PASSED: March 24, 2020
ORDINANCE NO. 2020-1157
ORDINANCE Adopting the official
newspaper of the City of Mabton
shall be the Sunnyside Sun.
PASSED: March 24, 2020
/s/Sylvia Sanchez City Clerk
PUBLISH: SUNNYSIDE SUN
April 8, 2020
