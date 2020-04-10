City of Mabton PASSED

THE FOLLOWING

ORDINANCES for 2020

ORDINANCE NO. 2020-1156

ORDINANCE Allowing City Council

Members to participate in City

Council Meetings by Telephone.

PASSED: March 24, 2020

ORDINANCE NO. 2020-1157

ORDINANCE Adopting the official

newspaper of the City of Mabton

shall be the Sunnyside Sun.

PASSED: March 24, 2020

/s/Sylvia Sanchez City Clerk

PUBLISH: SUNNYSIDE SUN

April 8, 2020

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.