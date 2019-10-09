CITY OF MABTON

PUBLIC HEARING NOTICE

NOTICE IS HERBY GIVEN that the City of Mabton will hold a Public Hearing in Mabton City Council Chambers at 305 N. Main Street, Mabton WA, 98935 at the regular scheduled meeting on October 22, 2019 at 7pm to discuss the Tax Levy Increase for 2020

PUBLISH: SUNNYSIDE SUN

October 9, 2019

