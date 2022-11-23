ENVIRONMENTAL REVIEW: This is to notify the public and all private agencies with jurisdiction that the City of Mabton has been established as the lead agency, pursuant to the Washington State Environmental Policy Act. The City of Mabton has reviewed the proposed project for probable adverse environmental impacts and expects to issue a Determination of Non-significance (DNS) for this project. The optional DNS process in WAC 197-11-355 is being used. The proposal may include mitigation measures under applicable codes, and the project review process may incorporate or require mitigation measures regardless of whether an EIS is prepared. REQUEST FOR WRITTEN COMMENTS: Agencies, tribes, and the public are encouraged to review and comment on the proposed project. There is a 14-day comment period for this review. All written comments received by; December 7, 2022 will be considered prior to issuing the final threshold determination on this application. This may be your only opportunity to comment on the environmental impacts of this proposed project. Please send your written comments to the address below. Mari Galvez, Deputy City Clerk P.O. Box 655 Mabton, WA 98935 or email your comments to maricela.galvez@co.yakima.wa.us Please reference the project: Horizon Market Storage Addition
PUBLISH: SUNNYSIDE SUN
November 23, 2022
