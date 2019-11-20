City of Mabton
Notice of Budget Meeting
Notice is hereby given that the City of Mabton City Council will hold meetings on the 2020 Budget. This meetings will be held in Council Chambers at City Hall 305 Main St. Mabton WA Tuesday November 26, 2019 at 6pm for the Preliminary Budget Hearing This meeting will take place during the regular scheduled Study Session. If further meetings are necessary they will be announced at a later date. Any citizen of the City of Mabton may appear at this meeting and be heard for or against any part of the proposed budget.
Sylvia Sanchez City Clerk
PUBLISH: SUNNYSIDE SUN
November 20, 2019
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.