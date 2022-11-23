NOTICE OF HEARING:
An open record public hearing is scheduled before the Mabton Planning Commission on December 15, 2022 at 6 p.m. at the Mabton City Hall, 305 N. Main Street, Mabton, WA 98935. Written comments may be provided at the hearing. Interested parties may request copies of the hearing notice or participate in the hearing. The Planning Commission will make a recommendation to Mabton City Council. Notice of the final decision will be sent to those who comment or may be obtained upon request. The final decision will contain specific appeal information.
REQUEST FOR WRITTEN COMMENTS:
Agencies, tribes, and the public are encouraged to review and comment on the proposed project. All written comments received by December 7, 2022 will be considered prior to issuing the final determination on this application. Please send your written comments to:
Mari Galvez, Deputy City Clerk
P.O. Box 655
Mabton, WA 98935
or email your comments to maricela.galvez@co.yakima.wa.us
Please reference the file name: Diamond Communications LLC Tower
PUBLISH: SUNNYSIDE SUN
November 23, 2022
