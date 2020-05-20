City of Mabton PASSED THE FOLLOWING ORDINANCES for 2020

ORDINANCE NO. 2020-1158

ORDINANCE Code Regulating the Heights of Fences

PASSED: May 12, 2020

ORDINANCE NO. 2020-1159 ORDINANCE AMENDING WAGES FOR OFFICERS AND CITY PERSONNEL: The City has set wages for officers and city personnel

PASSED: May 12, 2020

/s/Sylvia Sanchez City Clerk

PUBLISH: SUNNYSIDE SUN

May 20, 2020

