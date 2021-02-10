CITY OF SUNNYSIDE
CITY COUNCIL VACANCY
The City of Sunnyside is seeking a replacement to fill vacant Position 3 on the City Council for the term that will expire December 31, 2021. Regular meetings of the City Council are held on the second and fourth Mondays of every month at 6:30 p.m. Councilmembers are required by law to publicly disclose financial matters by filing a Personal Financial Affairs Statement with the State Public Disclosure Commission.
All applicants are required to be registered voters of the City of Sunnyside, and have been a resident of the City for a period of at least one year preceding his/her appointment, and hold no other public office or employment under the City government.
Application packets for the vacancy are available at City Hall, 818 E. Edison Avenue or online at http://www.sunnyside-wa.gov/. Complete applications must be received by 4:00 p.m. on Friday, March 19, 2021.
/s/
Jacqueline Renteria, City Clerk
PUBLISH: SUNNYSIDE SUN
February 10, 17 and 24, 2021
