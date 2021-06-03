CITY OF SUNNYSIDE
REQUEST FOR PROPOSALS FOR
2021 Police SUV Pursuit AWD Vehicle
The City of Sunnyside solicits proposal packets for bids to lease 2021 Police SUV Pursuit AWD Vehicle, quantity of Three (3) or Four (4). The City of Sunnyside is a municipal corporation of the State of Washington, situated in Yakima County, with City Hall located at 818 East Edison Avenue, Sunnyside, Washington 98944.
A Request for Proposals Packet including specifications is available upon request at the Sunnyside Police Department, 401 Homer Street, Sunnyside, Washington 98944; telephone (509) 836-6222 or on the City of Sunnyside website at www.sunnyside-wa.gov.
Proposals must be received on or before, but no later than, 4:00 PM on Monday, June 17, 2021, at the Sunnyside Police Department at the address provided above.
Certified for publication: Janeth Rangel, Deputy City Clerk
PUBLISH: SUNNYSIDE SUN
June 2 and 9, 2021
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.