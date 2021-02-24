City of Sunnyside
Request for Statement of Qualifications
Airport Planning Services
The City of Sunnyside (City) is requesting Statements of Qualifications (SOQ) for Professional Consulting Services necessary for the preparation of an Airport Master Plan for the Sunnyside Municipal Airport. Consulting firms and or teams shall have extensive, recent, and direct experience in all phases of a Master Plan development including aviation planning, environmental planning and permitting, aviation engineering, and financial planning for general aviation airports.
The City's selection will be based on its evaluation of the written Statement of Qualification package, the consultant's qualifications and experience, client references, and an oral presentation (if requested by the City). The City may engage more than one consultant for services. The City reserves the right to waive any informalities in qualification, to accept or reject any or all SOQs for any reason, to negotiate with any business or organization, and to select one or more of the consultants deemed to have submitted the best qualifications which in the judgment of the City is in the best interest of the City.
The City will not be responsible for any expenses incurred by a consultant in preparing, submitting, or presenting the SOQ. All SOQs shall provide a straightforward, concise delineation of the consultant's capabilities to satisfy the requirements of the request. A detailed instruction packet including elements of particular interest to the City, method of scoring, and general discussion is available from the City upon request.
State and federal equal opportunity and affirmative action requirements will apply to the selection process, consultant agreement and conduct of the project.
Statement of Qualifications (SOQ) shall be limited to 15 double sided printed pages excluding front and back covers (if used), and shall include the following information: signed cover letter, capability and experience, recent successful experience in airport planning projects comparable to the proposed projects, evidence of affirmative action program, key personnel's professional background and qualifications, qualifications and experience of sub-consultants, experience and qualifications of the consultant to facilitate a public involvement process, experience and qualifications of the consultant to comply with governing regulations, and ability to manage and complete projects. One original signed and (4) copies of the Statement of Qualifications must be submitted. Additional information may be requested from Shane Fisher, Public Works Director at (509) 837-5206.
The City's selection of a consultant for these services will be made from the Statement of Qualifications received at City Hall, 818 E. Edison Avenue, Sunnyside, WA 98944 no later than 4:00 PM on March 19, 2021. Interviews may be held at the City's discretion. The SOQ and any questions regarding this solicitation should be directed to Shane Fisher, Public Works Director, at (509) 837-5206 or sfisher@sunnyside-wa.gov.
The City, in accordance with Title VI of the Civil Rights Act of 1964, 78 Stat. 252, 42 U.S.C. 2000d to 2000d-4 and Title 49, Code of Federal Regulations, Department of Transportation, Subtitle A, Office of the Secretary, Part 21, Nondiscrimination in Federally-assisted programs of the Department of Transportation issued pursuant to such Act, hereby notifies all consultants that it will affirmatively ensure that in any contract entered into pursuant to this advertisement, disadvantaged business enterprises as defined at 49 CFR Part 23 will be afforded full opportunity to submit bids in response to this invitation and will not be discriminated against on the grounds of race, color, national origin, or sex in consideration for an award.
The requirements of 49 CFR Part 26 apply to this contract. It is the policy of the City to practice nondiscrimination based on WLAD - 49.60 RCW in the award of performance of this contract. The City encourages participation by all firms qualifying under this solicitation regardless of business size or ownership. Minority- and women owned firms are encouraged to submit Statements of Qualifications. The City is an equal opportunity employer.
PUBLISH: SUNNYSIDE SUN
February 24 and March 3, 2021
