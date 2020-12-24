ORDINANCE 2020-16

AN ORDINANCE OF THE CITY COUNCIL OF THE

CITY OF SUNNYSIDE, WASHINGTON, AMENDING

THE 2020 BUDGET (ORDINANCE 2019-16) AS A RESULT

OF UNANTICIPATED TRANSFERS AND EXPENDITURES

OF VARIOUS FUNDS, AND FIXING A TIME WHEN THE

SAME SHALL BE EFFECTIVE

(2020 BUDGET AMENDMENT NO. 5)

Approved: December 14, 2020

Signatories: Francisco Guerrero, Mayor

Jacqueline Renteria, City Clerk

Eric Ferguson, Attorney at Law

Publish: Wednesday, December 23, 2020

A complete copy of the full text of this Ordinance is available online or upon request to the City Clerk, Sunnyside City Hall, 818 East Edison Avenue, Sunnyside, Washington 98944.

PUBLISH: SUNNYSIDE SUN

December 23, 2020

