CITY OF SUNNYSIDE
NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING
FOR ANNEXATION & ZONING
Open record hearing to consider a petition for annexation and a request of zoning for five (5) parcels totaling approximately 32.69 acres located on the north side of the 3900 block of Outlook Road west of Scoon Rd.
Location: Outlook Road, 3900 block including the home at 3991 Outlook Rd.
Assessor’s Parcel No’s.: 221023-43400, -44400, -43401, -44401 & 44013
Applicant(s): David Bos, Fred Rodriguez
Property Owner(s): Same as above
Notice is hereby given that the Sunnyside Planning Commission will hold an Open Record Public Hearing on the application in a manner consistent with Chapter 19.05 of the Sunnyside Municipal Code.
Tuesday, February 11, 2020, at 6:30 p.m. in the Sunnyside City Council Chambers in the Law & Justice Center, 401 Homer Street, Sunnyside Washington is the date, time, and place set for this hearing.
Those persons wishing to comment on the matter may do so at this hearing or may submit written comments prior to the hearing to the Planning Department at 818 E. Edison Avenue, Sunnyside, WA, 98944. Review of any appeal or litigation on the action taken may be limited to those issues raised at the public hearing or submitted in writing prior to the hearing.
Files on the above application are available for review by the public at the Planning Department counter during business hours Monday through Friday.
Aaron Lambert
Planning & Community Development Supervisor
**Si desea mas informacion en espanol tocante el tema mencionado llame al numero (509) 837-4229.
PUBLISH: SUNNYSIDE SUN
February 5, 2020
