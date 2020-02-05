CITY OF SUNNYSIDE

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING

FOR ANNEXATION & ZONING

Open record hearing to consider a petition for annexation and a re­quest of zoning for five (5) parcels totaling approximately 32.69 acres located on the north side of the 3900 block of Outlook Road west of Scoon Rd.

Location: Outlook Road, 3900 block including the home at 3991 Outlook Rd.

Assessor’s Parcel No’s.: 221023-43400, -44400, -43401, -44401 & 44013

Applicant(s): David Bos, Fred Rodriguez

Property Owner(s): Same as above

Notice is hereby given that the Sun­nyside Planning Commission will hold an Open Record Public Hear­ing on the application in a manner consistent with Chapter 19.05 of the Sunnyside Municipal Code.

Tuesday, February 11, 2020, at 6:30 p.m. in the Sunnyside City Council Chambers in the Law & Justice Center, 401 Homer Street, Sunnyside Wash­ington is the date, time, and place set for this hearing.

Those persons wishing to comment on the matter may do so at this hearing or may submit written com­ments prior to the hearing to the Planning Department at 818 E. Edison Avenue, Sunnyside, WA, 98944. Review of any appeal or liti­gation on the action taken may be limited to those issues raised at the public hearing or submitted in writ­ing prior to the hearing.

Files on the above application are available for review by the public at the Planning Department counter during business hours Monday through Friday.

Aaron Lambert

Planning & Community Develop­ment Supervisor

**Si desea mas informacion en es­panol tocante el tema mencionado llame al numero (509) 837-4229.

PUBLISH: SUNNYSIDE SUN

February 5, 2020

