NOTICE OF APPLICATION FOR
ENVIRONMENTAL REVIEW
Date: June 30, 2021
From: Mike Shuttleworth, Planning & Community Development Supervisor, mshuttleworth@sunnyside-wa.gov, (509)836-6393
Tax Parcel Number: 22103542015
Date of Application: June 24, 2021
Date of Completeness: June 28, 2021
PROJECT DESCRIPTION: The Yakima Chief Hops is constructing of a new 19,312 square feet extraction building with a 10,000 square feet future addition for advanced hop extract and a 15,000 square feet cold storage building. The proposed development will be located the south side of South Hill Road, east of 555 South Hill Road and west of Wells Road in Section 35, Township 10, Range 22, Parcel Number 22103542015.
NOTICE OF ENVIRONMENTAL REVIEW This is to notify agencies with jurisdiction and environmental expertise and the public that the City of Sunnyside has been established as the lead agency, under WAC 197-11-928 for this project. The City of Sunnyside has reviewed the proposed project for probable adverse environmental impacts and expects to issue a Determination of Non-significance (DNS) per WAC 197-11-355. The proposal may include mitigation measures under applicable codes and the project review process may incorporate or require mitigation measures regardless of whether an EIS is prepared.
REQUEST FOR WRITTEN COMMENT AND NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING Agencies, tribes, and the Public are encouraged to review and comment on the proposed project and its probable environmental impacts. There is a 14-day comment period for this review. This may be your only opportunity to comment. All written comments received by 5:00 p.m. on July 14, 2021, will be considered prior to issuing the final SEPA determination. Those persons wishing to comment on this action may submit written comments via email to comments@sunnyside-wa.gov or mail to the Planning Department at 818 E. Edison Avenue, Sunnyside, WA, 98944 by July 14, 2021. Please reference file number 2021-0219.
Certified for publication by:
Mike Shuttleworth, Planning & Community Development Supervisor
PUBLISH: SUNNYSIDE SUN
June 30, 2021
