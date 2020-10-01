CITY OF SUNNYSIDE
NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING
MONDAY, OCTOBER 12, 2020
6:30 P.M.
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the Sunnyside City Council will hold a public hearing at the above date, time, and place to consider revenue sources for the City of Sunnyside 2021 Budget, including any increases in property tax revenues on October 12; and receive the reading of an ordinance determining and fixing the amount of moneys to be raised by ad valorem taxes to finance the municipal operations of the City of Sunnyside, Washington, for the fiscal year ending December 31, 2021 on October 26, 2020.
Interested persons are invited to submit written comments to the City Clerk via email to comments@sunnyside-wa.gov or by mail to 818 E. Edison Avenue, Sunnyside, WA 98944 by 4 PM on October 12, 2020.
Certified for publication by:
Jacqueline Renteria, City Clerk
PUBLISH: SUNNYSIDE SUN
September 30 and October 7, 2020
