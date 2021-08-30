NOTICE OF APPLICATION,
ENVIRONMENTAL REVIEW AND NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING
SUNNYSIDE PLANNING COMMISSION
TUESDAY, OCTOBER 12, 2021
5:30 PM
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that an open record public hearing before the Sunnyside Planning Commission will be held on Tuesday, October 12, 2021, at 5:30 p.m. in the Sunnyside City Council Chambers in the Law & Justice Center, 401 Homer Street, Sunnyside Washington to receive comments and recommendations concerning the following application:
Project Description: Rezone Application 2020-0343, an application by the Carolyn Gonzalez to change the zoning of the following described property from Urban Residential Agricultural (URA) to Medium Density Residential (R-2). The .94 acre parcel is located at 603 South Hill Road on the North 320 feet of Lot 8 of Hillcrest Tracts Addition, in Section 36, Township 10, Range 22.
Notice of Environmental Review: The City of Sunnyside is lead agency for this proposal under the State Environmental Policy Act (SEPA) and the City of Sunnyside has reviewed the proposed project for probable adverse environmental impacts and expects to issue a Determination of Non-significance (DNS) per WAC 197-11-355. The proposal may include mitigation measures under applicable codes and the project review process may incorporate or require mitigation measures regardless of whether an EIS is prepared.
Request for Written Comments and Notice of Hearing: There is a 14-day comment period for this review. This may be your only opportunity to comment. All written comments received by 5:00 p.m. on September 8, 2021, will be considered prior to issuing the final SEPA determination. This request requires that the Planning Commission hold an open record public hearing, which is scheduled for October 12, 2021 at 5:30 p.m. Those persons wishing to comment on this action may submit written comments via email to comments@sunnyside-wa.gov or mail to the Planning Department at 818 E. Edison Avenue, Sunnyside, WA, 98944 by 4 PM on October 12, 2021. The File on the above application is available for review by the public. Please reference file number 2021.0343.RZ.
Certified for publication by:
Mike Shuttleworth, Planning & Community Development Supervisor
PUBLISH: SUNNYSIDE SUN
August 25, 2021
