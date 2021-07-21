NOTICE OF APPLICATION FOR
ENVIRONMENTAL REVIEW
Date: July 21, 2021
From: Mike Shuttleworth, Planning & Community Development Supervisor, mshuttleworth@sunnyside-wa.gov, (509)836-6393
Tax Parcel Numbers: 22102611422 and 22102611422.
Date of Application: July 14, 2021
Date of Completeness: July 19, 2021
PROJECT DESCRIPTION: Esteban Ruiz has made application to divide 3.63 acres into a total of 15 lots. The proposed development will be located at the Northwest corner of the intersection of Homer Street and North First Street, on portion of Lots 9, 10, & 11 of Block 1 of the Harrison's Acre Tracts as recorded in Volume B of plats, Page 47 records of Yakima County.
NOTICE OF ENVIRONMENTAL REVIEW This is to notify agencies with jurisdiction, environmental expertise and the public that the City of Sunnyside has been established as the lead agency, under WAC 197-11-928 for this project. The City of Sunnyside has reviewed the proposed project for probable adverse environmental impacts and expects to issue a Determination of Non-significance (DNS) per WAC 197-11-355. The proposal may include mitigation measures under applicable codes and the project review process may incorporate or require mitigation measures or studies regardless of whether an EIS is prepared.
REQUEST FOR WRITTEN COMMENT Agencies, tribes, and the Public are encouraged to review and comment on the proposed project and its probable environmental impacts. There is a 14-day comment period for this review. This may be your only opportunity to comment. All written comments received by 5:00 p.m. on August 4, 2021, will be considered prior to issuing the final SEPA determination. Those persons wishing to comment on this action may submit written comments via email to comments@sunnyside-wa.gov or mail to the Planning Department at 818 E. Edison Avenue, Sunnyside, WA, 98944 by August 4, 2021. Please reference file number LP 202110243.
Certified for publication by: Mike Shuttleworth, Planning & Community Development Supervisor
PUBLISH: SUNNYSIDE SUN
July 21, 2021
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.