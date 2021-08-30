NOTICE OF APPLICATION FOR ENVIRONMENTAL REVIEW
Date: August 25, 2021
From: Mike Shuttleworth, Planning & Community Development Supervisor, mshuttleworth@sunnyside-wa.gov, (509)836-6393
Tax Parcel Number: 23103112002
Date of Application: August 18, 2021
Date of Completeness: August 19, 2021
Project Description: The Lodges in Sunnyside LLC. is proposing the Lincoln Flats Apartments / Lincoln Plaza project to be constructed on a 32.4-acre parcel. The Lincoln Plaza project is to create a multi-use retail or commercial center comprising of four parcels, a combined total of 38,000 square feet of new buildings, and 158 shared parking spaces. It will include 7,300 square foot-two-spot car wash / retail spot strip center, a 500 square foot retail coffee building with a double drive-thru, 5,100 square foot retail building that is anticipated to be a restaurant, and a 25,112 square foot mini-storage facility.
The Lincoln Flats Apartments project will consist of 310 multi-family apartments, apartment office, gym, swimming pool and recreational center. The Lincoln Flats Apartments project will constructed in three phases.
Location: The 32.4 acre parcel is located south of East Lincoln Avenue, approximately 2,000 feet east of the intersection of S. 16th Street and E. Lincoln Avenue, east of the Pioneer Elementary School.
Notice of Environmental Review: This is to notify agencies with jurisdiction and environmental expertise and the public that the City of Sunnyside has been established as the lead agency, under WAC 197-11-928 for this project.
Request for Written Comment and Notice of Public Hearing: Agencies, Tribes, and the Public are encouraged to review and comment on the proposed project and its probable environmental impacts. There is a 14-day comment period for this review. This may be your only opportunity to comment. All written comments received by 5:00 p.m. on September 8, 2021, will be considered prior to issuing the final SEPA determination. Those persons wishing to comment on this action may submit written comments via email to comments@sunnyside-wa.gov or mail to the Planning Department at 818 E. Edison Avenue, Sunnyside, WA, 98944 by September 8, 2021. Please reference file number 2021-0361.
Certified for publication by:
Mike Shuttleworth, Planning & Community Development Supervisor
PUBLISH: SUNNYSIDE SUN
August 25, 2021
