ORDINANCE 2022-27

AN ORDINANCE OF THE CITY COUNCIL

OF THE CITY OF SUNNYSIDE, WASHINGTON, REDISTRICTING

SUNNYSIDE CITY COUNCIL ELECTORAL DISTRICTS 1, 2, 3, and 4 TO

REFLECT THE POPULATION INFORMATION FROM THE 2020 FEDERAL

DECENNIAL CENSUS

Approved: November 14, 2022

Signatories: Dean Broersma, Mayor

Jacqueline Renteria, City Clerk

Ben Riley, Attorney at Law

Publish: Wednesday, November 23, 2022

A complete copy of the full text of this Ordinance is available online or upon request to the City Clerk, Sunnyside City Hall, 818 East Edison Avenue, Sunnyside, Washington 98944.

PUBLISH: SUNNYSIDE SUN

November 23, 2022

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.