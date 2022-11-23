ORDINANCE 2022-27
AN ORDINANCE OF THE CITY COUNCIL
OF THE CITY OF SUNNYSIDE, WASHINGTON, REDISTRICTING
SUNNYSIDE CITY COUNCIL ELECTORAL DISTRICTS 1, 2, 3, and 4 TO
REFLECT THE POPULATION INFORMATION FROM THE 2020 FEDERAL
DECENNIAL CENSUS
Approved: November 14, 2022
Signatories: Dean Broersma, Mayor
Jacqueline Renteria, City Clerk
Ben Riley, Attorney at Law
Publish: Wednesday, November 23, 2022
A complete copy of the full text of this Ordinance is available online or upon request to the City Clerk, Sunnyside City Hall, 818 East Edison Avenue, Sunnyside, Washington 98944.
PUBLISH: SUNNYSIDE SUN
November 23, 2022
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.