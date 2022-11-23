NOTICE OF OPEN RECORD PUBLIC HEARING
SUNNYSIDE CITY COUNCIL
MONDAY, December 12th, 2022
6:30 PM
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the following closed record hearings before the Sunnyside City Council will be held on Monday, December 12, 2022, at 6:30 p.m. The public hearing before the City Council will be held at 401 Homer St., Sunnyside, WA.
Summary Explanation: On October 10, 2022, the City of Sunnyside Office of Community Development initiated a text amendment proposing non-project minor amendments to the following Zoning Ordinance Sections: SMC 17.12.020, SMC 17.12.030 Dimensional Standards, Permitted Uses, SMC 17.16.020 Permitted Uses, SMC 17.16.030 Dimensional Standards, SMC 17.20.020 Permitted uses, SMC 17.20.030 Dimensional Standards, SMC 17.56.020 Permitted Uses; SMC 17.64 General Regulations; and SMC 17.64.040 Minimum Parking Space Requirements. An open record public hearing was held on November 15, 2022, where the Sunnyside Planning Commission issued a recommendation of approval with modification.
Certified for publication by:
Trevor Martin, AICP, Community and Economic Development Director
PUBLISH: SUNNYSIDE SUN November 23, 2022
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.