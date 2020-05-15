CITY OF TOPPENISH
CITY COUNCIL VACANCY
DO YOU HAVE
APPROXIMATELY 10
HOURS A MONTH YOU
CAN SPEND IN
COMMUNITY SERVICE?
BECOME A
CITY COUNCILMEMBER
The City of Toppenish is seeking a replacement to fill vacant Position 2 on the City Council for the term that will expire December 31, 2021. Pursuant to Toppenish Municipal Code 2.05.060, the new Councilmember will receive compensation up to $400 per month for services to the City of Toppenish. Regular meetings of the City Council are held on the first Monday of every month at 5:00 p.m. and on the second and fourth Mondays of every month at 7:00 p.m. In addition, there may be committee meetings to be attended. Councilmembers are required by law to publicly disclose financial matters by filing a Personal Financial Affairs Statement with the State Public Disclosure Commission.
According to Toppenish Municipal Code 2.05.080, all applicants are required to be registered voters of the City of Toppenish and must have been a resident of the City for a period of at least one year next preceding his/her appointment and hold no other public office or employment under the City government.
Application packets for the vacancy are available for download at www.cityoftoppenish.us. All applications must be received by 5:00 p.m. on Wednesday, June 10, 2020.
All applicants will be interviewed by teleconference with the City Council at 6:00 p.m. on Monday, June 15, 2020 during the City Council special meeting at Toppenish City Hall.
If you have any questions, you are welcome to contact City Manager Lance Hoyt at 865-6319.
CIUDAD DE TOPPENISH
VACANTE DEL AYUNTAMIENTO
TIENES APROXIMADAMENTE 10 HORAS
AL MES QUE PUEDES USAR EN
SERVIR LA COMUNIDAD?
CONVIRTASE EN MIEMBRO
DEL CONSEJO MUNICIPAL
La Ciudad de Toppenish está buscando un reemplazo para llenar la posición desocupada número 2 en el Consejo Municipal por el término que expirará el 31 de diciembre de 2021. Por Código Municipal de Toppenish 2.05.060, miembros del consejo recibirán una compensación de hasta $400 por mes por servicios a la Ciudad de Toppenish. Las reuniones ordinarias del Consejo Municipal son el primer lunes de cada mes a las 5:00 pm y el segundo y cuarto lunes de cada mes a las 7:00 p.m. Además, puede haber reuniones del comité para ser atendidas. Los miembros del Consejo están obligados por ley a divulgar públicamente asuntos financieros al presentar una Declaración de Asuntos Financieros Personales ante la Comisión de Divulgación Pública del Estado.
Por Código Municipal de Toppenish 2.05.080, todos los solicitantes están obligados a ser electores registrados de la ciudad de Toppenish y debe haber sido un residente de la ciudad por un periodo por lo menos de un año siguiente antes de su nombramiento, y no mantener ningún otro cargo público o el empleo bajo el gobierno de la ciudad.
Los paquetes de aplicación para la vacante están disponibles para su descarga en www.cityoftoppenish.us. Todas las solicitudes deben recibirse antes de las 5:00 p.m. el miércoles 10 de junio de 2020.
Todos los solicitantes serán entrevistados por teleconferencia con el Ayuntamiento a las 6:00 p.m. del lunes 15 de junio de 2020 durante la reunión especial del Ayuntamiento en el Ayuntamiento de Toppenish.
Si usted tiene cualquier pregunta comuníquese con el Gerente de la ciudad Lance Hoyt al 865-6319.
