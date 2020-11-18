CITY OF TOPPENISH
INVITATION TO BID
2021 OFFICIAL NEWSPAPER
Notice is hereby given that sealed bids to provide service as the City's Official Newspaper for all types of publishing that the City may wish to publish during the term from January 1, 2021 until December 31, 2021 will be received by the City Clerk's Office at City Hall, 21 West 1st Avenue, Toppenish, WA 98948 until 2:00 p.m. on Tuesday, December 1, 2020.
Detailed bid requirements and specifications are available at City Hall or online on the City's website at www.cityoftoppenish.us. All bids must be submitted on the City's bid form and stamped as received by the City Clerk's Office prior to the deadline.
The City reserves the right to reject any and all bids and to call for new bids if it appears in the interest of the City to do so.
Heidi Riojas, CMC, City Clerk
PUBLISH: SUNNYSIDE SUN
November 18, 2020
_________________
CITY OF TOPPENISH
INVITACION PARA OFERTAR
PERIODICO OFICIAL DEL 2021
Por medio de lo presente se da aviso que las ofertas selladas para proporcionar servicio como el Peri¢dico Oficial de la Ciudad para todo tipo de publicaciones que la Ciudad desee publicar durante el periodo del 1§ de enero de 2021 hasta el 31 de diciembre de 2021, ser n recibidas por la Oficina del secretario de la Ciudad en el Ayuntamiento, 21 West 1st Avenue, Toppenish, WA 98948 hasta las 2:00 p.m. del martes 1§ de diciembre de 2020.
Los requisitos y especificaciones detallados de la oferta est n disponibles en el Ayuntamiento o en l¡nea en el sitio web de la ciudad en www.cityoftoppenish.us. Todas las ofertas deben presentarse en el formulario de la oferta de la ciudad y sellado como recibido por la Oficina del secretario de la Ciudad antes de la fecha l¡mite.
La Ciudad se reserva el derecho de rechazar todas o cualquiera de las ofertas y de convocar una nueva solicitud de ofertas si el hacerlo es en el mejor inter‚s de la Ciudad.
Heidi Riojas, CMC, City Clerk
PUBLICADO: SUNNYSIDE SUN
18 de noviembre, 2020
