CITY OF TOPPENISH
NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING
Six-Year Comprehensive Transportation (Streets) Improvement Program
Notice is hereby given that the City Council of the City of Toppenish, Washington, pursuant to the provisions of Chapter 35.77, Revised Code of Washington, intends to revise the Six-Year Comprehensive Transportation (Streets) Improvement Program for the City of Toppenish as heretofore adopted.
Notice is hereby given that a public hearing on the proposed revision will be held in the City Council Chambers, City Hall, at 7:00 p.m. on Monday, June 14, 2021, at which time all interested persons may attend and review the said proposed revisions and express their opinions thereon, after which the City Council will make a final determination concerning the proposed revisions.
A Spanish interpreter will be available. The City Council Chambers are handicap accessible. Additional arrangements to reasonably accommodate special needs will be made upon receiving twenty-four (24) hour advance notice. Contact City Clerk at (509) 865-6754 for assistance.
Heidi Riojas, CMC, City Clerk
PUBLISH: SUNNYSIDE SUN
May 26 and June 2, 2021
________________________
CIUDAD DE TOPPENISH
AVISO DE AUDIENCIA PUBLICA
Programa de mejoramiento integral de transporte (calles) de seis a¤os
Por medio de la presente se notifica que el Concilio de la Ciudad de Toppenish, Washington, de conformidad con las disposiciones del Cap¡tulo 35.77, C¢digo Revisado de Washington, tiene la intenci¢n de revisar el Programa de Mejoramiento Integral de Transporte (Calles) de Seis A¤os para la Ciudad de Toppenish como hasta ahora adoptado.
Por medio de la presente se notifica que se llevar a cabo una audiencia p£blica sobre la revisi¢n propuesta en la sala de juntas del Concilio de la Ciudad, Ayuntamiento de la Ciudad, el lunes, 14 de junio de 2021 a las 7:00 p.m., en momento en que todas las personas interesadas pueden asistir y revisar dichas revisiones propuestas y expresar sus opiniones al respecto, luego de lo cual el Concejo Municipal tomara una decisi¢n final sobre las revisiones propuestas.
Un int‚rprete en espa¤ol estar disponible. Las c maras del ayuntamiento son accesibles para discapacitados. Los arreglos adicionales para acomodar razonablemente las necesidades especiales se har n al recibir notificaci¢n previa de (24) horas. Para asistencia comun¡quese con la secretaria de la ciudad al (509) 865-6754.
Heidi Riojas, CMC, City Clerk
PUBLICADO: SUNNYSIDE SUN
26 de mayo y 2 de junio, 2021
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.