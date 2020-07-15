CITY OF TOPPENISH
NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING
Amendment
Six-Year Comprehensive Transportation (Streets) Improvement Program
Notice is hereby given that the City Council of the City of Toppenish, Washington, pursuant to the provisions of Chapter 35.77, Revised Code of Washington, intends to Amend the Six-Year Comprehensive Transportation (Streets) Improvement Program for the City of Toppenish as heretofore adopted for Years 2020-2025.
Notice is hereby given that a public hearing on the proposed revision will be held in the City Council Chambers, City Hall, at 7:00 p.m. on Monday, July 27, 2020. Pursuant to Governor Inslee's Emergency Proclamation regarding suspending certain provisions of the Open Public Meetings Act during the COVID-19 Outbreak, the Toppenish City Council will not accept in-person public comments for Public Hearings.
All members of the public wanting to receive the proposed revision and express their opinions to comment during the Public Hearing item may submit written comments, to include your name, and address for the record, in advance to City Clerk Heidi Riojas by email to heidi.riojas@cityoftoppenish.us by 4:00 p.m. on July 27, 2020 to be read by staff during the Public Hearing, after which the City Council will make a final determination concerning the proposed revisions.
To attend the hearing proceedings in "listen only" mode register at GoToWebinar [Webinar ID 227-530-283]. After registering, you will receive a confirmation email containing information about joining the webinar. Call-in information for "listen-only" mode is: (562) 247-8422 Access Code: 853-230-402. Contact the City Clerk at (509) 865-6754 for assistance.
Heidi Riojas, CMC, City Clerk
PUBLISH: SUNNYSIDE SUN
July 15 and 22, 2020
_______________________
CIUDAD DE TOPPENISH
AVISO DE AUDIENCIA PUBLICA
Modificaci¢n
Programa de mejoramiento del Transporte de (calles) comprensivo de 6 a¤os
Se da aviso que el ayuntamiento de la Ciudad de Toppenish, Washington, de conformidad con las disposiciones del cap¡tulo 35.77, el c¢digo revisado por Washington tiene la intenci¢n de revisar el Programa de mejoramiento del Transporte (calles) Comprensivo de Toppenish adoptados hasta hoy para los a¤os 2020-2025.
Se da aviso que se celebrara una audiencia p£blica sobre la revisi¢n propuesta en las salas del consejo de la ciudad en el Ayuntamiento, a las 7:00 p.m. el lunes 27 de julio 2020. De conformidad con la Proclamaci¢n de Emergencia del Gobernador Inslee sobre la suspensi¢n de ciertas disposiciones de la Ley de Reuniones P£blicas Abiertas durante COVID-19, el Ayuntamiento de Toppenish no aceptara comentarios p£blicos en persona para audiencias p£blicas.
Todos los miembros del p£blico que deseen recibir las revisiones propuestas y expresar sus opiniones para comentar durante el tema de la Audiencia Publica pueden presentar comentarios por escrito, deben incluir su nombre y direcci¢n para el registro en avanzado a la secretaria de la Cuidad, Heidi Riojas, por correo electr¢nico a heidi.riojas@cityoftoppenish.us antes de las 4pm el 27 de julio 2020 y las leer un personal durante la Audiencia P£blica, tras lo cual el Ayuntamiento tomara una determinaci¢n definitiva sobre las revisiones propuestas.
Para asistir a los procedimientos de audiencia en modo "solo escuchar" reg¡strese en GoToWebinar. [Webinar ID 227-530-283] Despu‚s de registrase, recibir un correo electr¢nico de confirmaci¢n con informaci¢n sobre como unirse al seminario web. La informaci¢n de llamar en modo "solo escuchar" es: (562) 247-8422 C¢digo de acceso: 853-230-402. Comun¡quese con la secretaria de la Ciudad al (509) 865-6754 para obtener ayuda.
Heidi Riojas, CMC, City Clerk
PUBLICADO: SUNNYSIDE SUN
15 de julio y 22 de julio 2020
