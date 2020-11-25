CITY OF TOPPENISH
NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the Toppenish City Council will hold a final remote public hearing to consider the 2021 Final Budget on December 7, 2020 at 5:00 p.m.
Pursuant to Governor Inslee's Emergency Proclamation regarding suspending certain provisions of the Open Public Meetings Act during the COVID-19 Outbreak, the Toppenish City Council will not accept in-person public comments for Public Hearings. All members of the public wanting to comment during the Public Hearing may submit written comments, to include your name, and address for the record, in advance to the City Clerk by email to heidi.riojas@cityoftoppenish.us by 2:00 p.m. on December 7, 2020 to be read by staff during the Public Hearing.
To remotely attend this public hearing register by selecting Join a Meeting. Call-in information for "listen-only" mode is: (253) 215-8782 [Meeting ID: 854 0325 5792] [Passcode: 862730] Contact the City Clerk at (509) 865-6754 with questions.
Heidi Riojas, CMC, City Clerk
November 25 and December 2, 2020
CIUDAD DE TOPPENISH
AVISO DE AUDIENCIA PUBLICA
POR MEDIO DE LO PRESENTE SE AVISA que el d¡a 7 de diciembre, 2020 a las 5:00 p.m., el Concilio de la Ciudad de Toppenish llevar a cabo la £ltima audiencia p£blica remota para considerar el Presupuesto Final del a¤o 2021.
De conformidad con la Proclamaci¢n de Emergencia del Gobernador Inslee con respecto a la suspensi¢n de ciertas disposiciones de la Ley de Reuniones P£blicas Abiertas durante el brote del COVID-19, el Ayuntamiento de Toppenish no aceptar comentarios p£blicos en persona para audiencias p£blicas. Los miembros del p£blico que deseen hacer comentarios durante la Audiencia P£blica lo pueden hacer envi ndolos con anticipaci¢n por escrito, incluyendo su nombre y direcci¢n para el registro, al Secretario de la Ciudad por correo electr¢nico a heidi.riojas@cityoftoppenish.us antes de las 2:00 p.m. del 7 de diciembre, 2020 para que sean le¡dos por el personal durante la Audiencia P£blica.
Para registrarse para asistir remotamente a esta audiencia p£blica seleccione Unirse a una reuni¢n. La informaci¢n de llamada para el modo de "solo escuchar" es: (253) 215-8782 [ID de reuni¢n: 854 0325 5792] [C¢digo de acceso: 862730]. Si tiene preguntas comun¡quese con el Secretario de la Ciudad al (509) 865-6754.
Heidi Riojas, CMC, City Clerk
25 de noviembre y 2 de diciembre, 2020
