CITY OF TOPPENISH
NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the City of Toppenish will hold a remote public hearing at 7:00 p.m. on November 23, 2020. The purpose of the hearing is to review revenue sources for the coming year's budget, including consideration of possible increases in property tax revenues. Pursuant to Governor Inslee's Emergency Proclamation regarding suspending certain provisions of the Open Public Meetings Act during the COVID-19 Outbreak, the Toppenish City Council will not accept in-person public comments for Public Hearings.
All members of the public wanting to comment during the Public Hearing may submit written comments, to include your name, and address for the record, in advance to the City Clerk by email to heidi.riojas@cityoftoppenish.us by 4:00 p.m. on November 23, 2020 to be read by staff during the Public Hearing. To remotely attend this public hearing register by selecting Join a Meeting. Call-in information for "listen-only" mode is: (253) 215-8782 [Meeting ID: 873 9942 1189] [Passcode: 568701] Contact the City Clerk at (509) 865-6754 with questions.
Heidi Riojas, CMC, City Clerk
PUBLISH: SUNNYSIDE SUN
November 11 and 18, 2020
CIUDAD DE TOPPENISH
AVISO DE AUDIENCIA PUBLICA
POR MEDIO DE LO PRESENTE SE AVISA que el Concilio de la Ciudad de Toppenish llevar a cabo una audiencia p£blica remota a las 7:00 p.m. del 23 de noviembre, 2020. El prop¢sito de la audiencia es revisar las fuentes de ingresos para el presupuesto del pr¢ximo a¤o, incluyendo la consideraci¢n del posible aumento en el ingreso por el impuesto a la propiedad. De conformidad con la Proclamaci¢n de Emergencia del Gobernador Inslee con respecto a la suspensi¢n de ciertas disposiciones de la Ley de Reuniones P£blicas Abiertas durante el brote del COVID-19, el Ayuntamiento de Toppenish no aceptar comentarios p£blicos en persona para audiencias p£blicas.
Los miembros del p£blico que deseen hacer comentarios durante la Audiencia P£blica lo pueden hacer envi ndolos con anticipaci¢n por escrito, incluyendo su nombre y direcci¢n para el registro, al Secretario de la Ciudad por correo electr¢nico a heidi.riojas@cityoftoppenish.us antes de las 4:00 p.m. del 23 de noviembre, 2020 para que sean le¡dos por el personal durante la Audiencia P£blica. Para registrarse para asistir remotamente a esta audiencia p£blica seleccione Unirse a una reuni¢n. La informaci¢n de llamada para el modo de "solo escuchar" es: (253) 215-8782 [ID de reuni¢n: 873 9942 1189] [C¢digo de acceso: 568701]. Si tiene preguntas comun¡quese con el Secretario de la Ciudad al (509) 865-6754
Heidi Riojas, CMC, City Clerk
PUBLICADO: SUNNYSIDE SUN
11 y 18 de noviembre, 2020
