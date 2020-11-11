CITY OF TOPPENISH
NOTICE
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the 2021 Preliminary Budget has been filed with the City Clerk. Copies of the Preliminary Budget will be available to the public beginning on November 20, 2020 at City Hall, 21 West First Avenue, Toppenish, WA 98948.
Heidi Riojas, CMC, City Clerk
PUBLISH: SUNNYSIDE SUN
November 11, 2020
______________________
CIUDAD DE TOPPENISH
AVISO
POR MEDIO DE LO PRESENTE SE AVISA que el Presupuesto Preliminar para el a¤o 2021 se encuentra archivado con el Secretario de la Ciudad. A partir del 20 de noviembre, 2020, en el Ayuntamiento de la Ciudad, 21 West First Avenue, Toppenish, WA 98948, habr copias del Presupuesto Preliminar disponibles para el p£blico.
Heidi Riojas, CMC, City Clerk
PUBLICADO: SUNNYSIDE SUN
11 de noviembre, 2020
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.