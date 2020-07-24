ATTENTION: LEGAL NOTICE
The following is a summary of the Ordinance passed by the Toppenish City Council on July 13, 2020:
ORDINANCE 2020-07
AN ORDINANCE OF THE CITY OF TOPPENISH, WASHINGTON AMENDING SUBSECTION 13.34.010(E) OF THE TOPPENISH MUNICIPAL CODE FOR A SEWER PERMIT TO BE VALID FOR A PERIOD OF 180 DAYS, AND ESTABLISHING AN EFFECTIVE DATE
A copy of the complete text is available at City Hall, 21 West First Avenue. Copies will be made upon request to the City Clerk's Office at (509) 865-6754.
Heidi Riojas, CMC, City Clerk
Published in the Sunnyside Sun on July 22, 2020.
Emailed to the Sunnyside Sun on July 15, 2020.
PUBLISH: SUNNYSIDE SUN
July 22, 2020
___________________________
ATENCION: NOTICIA LEGAL
El siguiente es un resumen de la Ordenanza aprobada por el Ayuntamiento de Toppenish el 13 de julio de 2020:
ORDENANZA 2020-07
UNA ORDENANZA DEL CONCILIO DE LA CIUDAD DE TOPPENISH, WASHINGTON, ENMENDANDO LA SUBSECCION 13.34.010(E) DEL CODIGO MUNICIPAL DE TOPPENISH PARA UN PERMISO DE ALCANTARILLADO PARA SER VALIDO POR UN PERIODO DE 180 DIAS Y ESTBLECIENDO UNA FECHA EFECTIVA
Una copia del texto completo est disponible en el Ayuntamiento, 21 West First Avenue. Las copias se har n a petici¢n de la oficina del Secretario Municipal (509) 865-6754.
Heidi Riojas, CMC, City Clerk
Publicado en Sunnyside Sun el 22 de julio de 2020
Enviado por correo electr¢nico a Sunnyside Sun el 15 de julio de 2020
PUBLICADO: SUNNYSIDE SUN
22 de julio de 2020
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.