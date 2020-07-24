ATTENTION: LEGAL NOTICE

The following is a summary of the Ordinance passed by the Toppenish City Council on July 13, 2020:

ORDINANCE 2020-07

AN ORDINANCE OF THE CITY OF TOPPENISH, WASHINGTON AMENDING SUBSECTION 13.34.010(E) OF THE TOPPENISH MUNICIPAL CODE FOR A SEWER PERMIT TO BE VALID FOR A PERIOD OF 180 DAYS, AND ESTABLISHING AN EFFECTIVE DATE

A copy of the complete text is available at City Hall, 21 West First Avenue. Copies will be made upon request to the City Clerk's Office at (509) 865-6754.

Heidi Riojas, CMC, City Clerk

Published in the Sunnyside Sun on July 22, 2020.

Emailed to the Sunnyside Sun on July 15, 2020.

PUBLISH: SUNNYSIDE SUN

July 22, 2020

___________________________

ATENCION: NOTICIA LEGAL

El siguiente es un resumen de la Ordenanza aprobada por el Ayuntamiento de Toppenish el 13 de julio de 2020:

ORDENANZA 2020-07

UNA ORDENANZA DEL CONCILIO DE LA CIUDAD DE TOPPENISH, WASHINGTON, ENMENDANDO LA SUBSECCION 13.34.010(E) DEL CODIGO MUNICIPAL DE TOPPENISH PARA UN PERMISO DE ALCANTARILLADO PARA SER VALIDO POR UN PERIODO DE 180 DIAS Y ESTBLECIENDO UNA FECHA EFECTIVA

Una copia del texto completo est  disponible en el Ayuntamiento, 21 West First Avenue. Las copias se har n a petici¢n de la oficina del Secretario Municipal (509) 865-6754.

Heidi Riojas, CMC, City Clerk

Publicado en Sunnyside Sun el 22 de julio de 2020

Enviado por correo electr¢nico a Sunnyside Sun el 15 de julio de 2020

PUBLICADO: SUNNYSIDE SUN

22 de julio de 2020

