CITY OF TOPPENISH
NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING
Six-Year Comprehensive Transportation (Streets) Improvement Program
Notice is hereby given that the City Council of the City of Toppenish, Washington, pursuant to the provisions of Chapter 35.77, Revised Code of Washington, intends to revise the Six-Year Comprehensive Transportation (Streets) Improvement Program for the City of Toppenish as heretofore adopted.
Notice is hereby given that a public hearing on the proposed revision will be held in the City Council Chambers, City Hall, at 7:00 p.m. on Monday, June 8, 2020. Pursuant to Governor Inslee’s Emergency Proclamation regarding suspending certain provisions of the Open Public Meetings Act during the COVID-19 Outbreak, the Toppenish City Council will not accept in-person public comments for Public Hearings. All members of the public wanting to receive the proposed revisions and express their opinions to comment during the Public Hearing item may submit written comments, to include your name, and address for the record, in advance to City Clerk Heidi Riojas by email to heidi.riojas@cityoftoppenish.us by 4:00 p.m. on June 8, 2020 to be read by staff during the Public Hearing, after which the City Council will make a final determination concerning the proposed revisions.
To attend the hearing proceedings in “listen only” mode register at GoToWebinar. After registering, you will receive a confirmation email containing information about joining the webinar. Call-in information for “listen-only” mode is: (914) 614-3221 Access Code: 520-805-526
Contact the City Clerk at (509) 865-6754 for assistance.
Heidi Riojas, CMC, City Clerk
May 27, 2020 and June 3, 2020
CIUDAD DE TOPPENISH
AVISO DE AUDIENCIA PUBLICA
Programa de mejoramiento del Transporte de (calles) comprensivo de 6 años
Se da aviso que el ayuntamiento de la Ciudad de Toppenish, Washington, de conformidad con las disposiciones del capítulo 35.77, el código revisado por Washington tiene la intención de revisar el Programa de mejoramiento del Transporte (calles) Comprensivo de Toppenish como hasta hoy ha sido adoptado.
Se da aviso que se celebrara una audiencia pública sobre la revisión propuesta en las salas del consejo de la ciudad en el Ayuntamiento, a las 7:00 p.m. el lunes 8 de junio 2020. De conformidad con la Proclamación de Emergencia del Gobernador Inslee sobre la suspensión de ciertas disposiciones de la Ley de Reuniones Públicas Abiertas durante COVID-19, el Ayuntamiento de Toppenish no aceptara comentarios públicos en persona para audiencias públicas.
Todos los miembros del público que deseen recibir las revisiones propuestas y expresar sus opiniones para comentar durante el tema de la Audiencia Publica pueden presentar comentarios por escrito, deben incluir su nombre y dirección para el registro en avanzado a la secretaria de la Cuidad, Heidi Riojas, por correo electrónico a heidi.riojas@cityoftoppenish.us antes de las 4pm el lunes 8 de junio 2020 y las leerá un personal durante la Audiencia Publica, tras lo cual el Ayuntamiento tomara una determinación definitiva sobre las revisiones propuestas.
Para asistir a los procedimientos de audiencia en modo “solo escuchar” regístrese en GoToWebinar. Después de registrase, recibirá un correo electrónico de confirmación con información sobre como unirse al seminario web. La información de llamar en modo “solo escuchar” es: (914) 614-3221 Código de acceso: 520-805-526
Comuníquese con la secretaria de la Cuidad al (509) 865-6754 para obtener ayuda.
Heidi Riojas, CMC, City Clerk
27 de mayo y 3 de junio 2020
