ATTENTION: LEGAL NOTICE
The following is a summary of the Ordinance passed by the Toppenish City Council on July 12, 2021:
ORDINANCE 2021-05
AN ORDINANCE OF THE CITY OF TOPPENISH, WASHINGTON TO AMEND SECTIONS 13.48.040, 13.48.050, AND 13.48.060 OF THE TOPPENISH MUNICIPAL CODE CONCERNING PENALTIES AND VIOLATIONS OF THE CITY’S SEWER CODE
A copy of the complete text is available at City Hall, 21 West First Avenue. Copies will be made upon request to the City Clerk’s Office (865-6754).
Heidi Riojas, CMC
City Clerk
PUBLISH: SUNNYSIDE SUN
July 21, 2021
_______________________
ATENCIÓN: AVISO LEGAL
El siguiente es un resumen de la Ordenanza aprobada por el Concilio Municipal de Toppenish el 12 de julio de 2021:
ORDENANZA 2021-05
UNA ORDENANZA DE LA CIUDAD DE TOPPENISH, WASHINGTON PARA ENMENDAR LAS SECCIONES 13.48.040, 13.48.050 Y 13.48.060 DEL CÓDIGO MUNICIPAL DE TOPPENISH RELATIVAS A LAS SANCIONES Y VIOLACIONES DEL CÓDIGO DE DRENAJE Y ALCANTARILLADO DE LA CIUDAD.
Una copia del texto completo está disponible en el Ayuntamiento de la Ciudad, 21 West First Avenue. Se harán copias a petición en la Oficina del Secretario de la Ciudad (865-6754).
Heidi Riojas, CMC
City Clerk
PUBLICADO: SUNNYSIDE SUN
21 de julio, 2021
