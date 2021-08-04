ADVERTISEMENT FOR BIDS
CITY OF TOPPENISH
TOPPENISH, WASHINGTON
SEWER (PHASE III) IMPROVEMENTS
General Notice
City of Toppenish (Owner) is requesting Bids for the construction of the following Project:
Sewer (Phase III) Improvements
G&O #18054
Bids for the construction of the Project will be received at the City of Toppenish located at 21 West First Avenue, Toppenish, Washington 98948 until Wednesday, September 1, 2021 at 11:00 a.m. local time. At that time the Bids received will be publicly opened and read.
The Project includes the following Work:
The work for this project includes installation of approximately 30,000 linear feet of gravity sewer main ranging in size from 8-inch to 27-inch diameter, installation of approximately 710 linear feet of 6-inch sewer force main, and installation of, installation of approximately 250 feet of new 6-inch water main, including all appurtenances to complete the work, and modification and rehabilitation of the Branding Iron Lift Station.
Bids are requested for the following Contract: Sewer (Phase III) Improvements #18054.
Owner anticipates that the Project's total bid price will be approximately $6,700,000.00. The Project has an expected duration of 180 days.
Obtaining the Bidding Documents
Information and Bidding Documents for the Project can be found at the following designated website:
http://gobids.grayandosborne.com
Bidding Documents may be downloaded from the designated website. Prospective Bidders are urged to register with the designated website as a plan holder, even if Bidding Documents are obtained from a plan room or source other than the designated website in either electronic or paper format. The designated website will be updated periodically with addenda, lists of registered plan holders, reports, and other information relevant to submitting a Bid for the Project. All official notifications, addenda, and other Bidding Documents will be offered only through the designated website. Neither Owner nor Engineer will be responsible for Bidding Documents, including addenda, if any, obtained from sources other than the designated website.
Instructions to Bidders.
For all further requirements regarding bid submittal, qualifications, procedures, and contract award, refer to the Instructions to Bidders that are included in the Bidding Documents.
American Iron and Steel
Section 746 of Title VII of the Consolidated Appropriations Act of 2017 (Division A - Agriculture, Rural Development, Food and Drug Administration, and Related Agencies Appropriations Act, 2017) and subsequent statutes mandating domestic preference applies an American Iron and Steel requirement to this project. All iron and steel products used in this project must be produced in the United States. The term "iron and steel products" means the following products made primarily of iron or steel: lined or unlined pipes and fittings, manhole covers and other municipal castings, hydrants, tanks, flanges, pipe clamps and restraints, valves, structural steel, reinforced precast concrete, and Construction Materials.
The following waivers apply to this Contract:
De Minimis,
Minor Components,
Pig iron and direct reduced iron
This Advertisement is issued by:
Owner: City of Toppenish
By: Lance Hoyt
Title: City Manager
Date: August 4, 2021
Issuing Office: Gray & Osborne, Inc., 180 Iron Horse Court Yakima, WA 98901
PUBLISH: SUNNYSIDE SUN
August 4 and 11, 2021
