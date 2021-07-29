ADVERTISEMENT FOR BIDS
City of Toppenish
21 West First Avenue
Toppenish, WA 98948
The City of Toppenish invites separate sealed BIDS for the construction of the TRAIN DEPOT ROOF REHABILITATION, FEDERAL AID PROJECT NO. TAP-9939(030), HLA Project No. 21035 including the following approximate major quantities of work:
Remove and replace the train depot roof to preserve and rehabilitate the historic train depot.
This contract has thirty-five (35) working days to complete the work.
Bids will be received by the City Clerk at City Hall, 21 West First Avenue, Toppenish, WA 98948, until 10:00 a.m., August 18, 2021, and then shortly thereafter will be publicly opened and read aloud at the City Council Chambers located at 21 West First Avenue.
Electronic copies of the CONTRACT DOCUMENTS may be obtained at no cost at the following website: https://www.hlacivil.com/bid/. Physical copies may be obtained at the office of HLA Engineering and Land Surveying, Inc. (HLA), 2803 River Road, Yakima, Washington 98902, (509-966-7000) upon payment of $70.00 for each set, non-refundable. Planholder list and addenda will be available on the website. Bidders are encouraged to register as planholders on the website, whom will be added to the Planholder list and will receive automatic addenda notification. All questions should be directed to Stephen S. Hazzard, PE at 509-966-7000 or shazzard@hlacivil.com.
Each bid or proposal must be accompanied by bond or a certified check, payable to the order of the Treasurer of the City of Toppenish for the sum of not less than 5% of said bid or proposal and none will be considered unless accompanied by such deposit, to be forfeited to the City of Toppenish in the event the successful bidder shall fail or refuse to enter into a Contract with the City for the making and construction of the aforesaid improvement. All bids or proposals must be in writing on the form bound in the Specifications, sealed and filed with the Clerk on or before the day and hour above mentioned.
Attention is called to the fact that not less than the minimum salaries and wages as set forth in the Contract Documents must be paid on this project. All work performed on this project will be subject to the higher of the prevailing state or federal wage rates. The City of Toppenish is an Equal Opportunity and Affirmative Action Employer. The Contractor must ensure that employees and applicants for employment are not discriminated against because of their race, color, religion, sex, or national origin. Small, Minority- and Women-owned firms are encouraged to submit bids.
The City of Toppenish, in accordance with the provisions of Title VI of the Civil Rights Act of 1964 (78 Stat. 252, 42 U.S.C. 2000d to 2000d-4) and the Regulations, hereby notifies all bidders that it will affirmatively ensure that in any contract entered into pursuant to this advertisement, disadvantaged business enterprises will be afforded full and fair opportunity to submit bids in response to this invitation and will not be discriminated against on the grounds of race, color, or national origin in consideration for an award.
The project is funded through the Washington State Department of Transportation with federal funds from the FHWA STBG Set-Aside program. All funding source requirements and/or provisions must be met by the Contractor and all subcontractors.
The City of Toppenish reserves the right to reject any and all bids and to waive technicalities or irregularities, and after careful consideration of all bids and factors involved, make the award to best serve the interests of the City of Toppenish.
Yakima County is the Certification Acceptance (CA) Agency for this project.
Heidi Riojas
City Clerk
PUBLISH: SUNNYSIDE SUN
July 28 and August 4, 2021
