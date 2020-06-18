CITY OF TOPPENISH
NOTICE OF ENVIRONMENTAL DETERMINATION
Proposal Construction of a 12,000 square foot storage building for twine products.
Location of Proposal 210 South Division Street
Notice of Environmental Determination The lead agency has determined that this proposal does not have a probable significant adverse impact on the environment. An environmental impact statement is not required under RCW 43.21C.030(2)(c). This decision was made after review by the City of Toppenish of a completed environmental checklist and other information on file with this agency. A copy of the Determination is available for review upon request. Notice is hereby given that a SEPA Threshold Determination of Non-Significance has been issued for a proposal by Fish and Fly Investors LLC effective June 17, 2020.
Notice of Appeal Based on factual specific objections this determination may be appealed to the City of Toppenish, at 21 West 1st Avenue Toppenish WA 98948, no later than 5:00 pm on August 1, 2020 by completing an appeal application form available from the city and payment of appeal fees.
PUBLISH: SUNNYSIDE SUN
June 17, 2020
