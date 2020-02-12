CITY OF TOPPENISH
NOTICE OF ENVIRONMENTAL DETERMINATION AND PUBLIC HEARING NOTICE
Proposal: Adoption of a revised Parks and Recreation Comprehensive Plan. The plan includes an inventory of existing parks and recreation facilities available to Toppenish citizens; an analysis of the demand and need for parks and recreation facilities in the Toppenish area; and a capital facilities element addressing facility improvements, new facilities and potential funding.
Location of Proposal: The proposed plan affects lands in Toppenish city limits. Unincorporated lands within the city’s urban growth area would also be affected upon annexation into to the City.
Notice of Environmental Determination: The lead agency has determined that this proposal does not have a probable significant adverse impact on the environment. An environmental impact statement (EIS) is not required under RCW 43.21C.030(2)(c). This decision was made after review by the City of Toppenish of a completed environmental checklist and other information on file with this agency. A copy of the Determination is available for review upon request. Notice is hereby given that a SEPA Threshold Determination of Non-Significance (DNS) has been issued for a proposal by the City of Toppenish Department of Parks and Recreation effective February 5, 2020.
Request for Written Comment and Notice of Public Hearing Agencies, tribes, and the public are encouraged to review and comment on the proposed project and its probable environmental impacts. There is a 14-day comment period for this review. This may be your only opportunity to comment. All written comments received by 5:00 p.m. on February 19, 2020, will be considered prior to issuing the final SEPA determination. The Toppenish City Council will hold an open record public hearing, which is scheduled for February 24, 2020 at 7:00 p.m., in the City of Toppenish Council Chambers, 21 West First Avenue, Toppenish, WA. Any person desiring to express their views on the matter is invited to attend the hearing to provide testimony. Please reference the Toppenish Parks and Recreation Plan Update in any correspondence you submit. You can also mail your comments to: Victor Shaul, Permit Coordinator, 21 West First Avenue, Toppenish, WA or by emailing
victor.shaul@cityoftoppenish.us.
La ciudad de Toppenish llevará a cabo una audiencia pública de archivos abiertos el 24 de febrero, 2020 a las 7:00 p.m., en la sala del Concilio de la Ciudad de Toppenish, 21 West First Avenue, Toppenish, WA. Cualquier persona que desee expresar sus puntos de vista sobre este asunto, está invitada a asistir a la audiencia para ofrecer testimonio. Un traductor estará presente. Por favor, en cualquier correspondencia que envíe haga mención de la Actualización del Plan de Parques y Recreación de Toppenish. También puede enviar sus comentarios por correo a: Victor Shaul, Permit Coordinator, 21 West First Avenue, Toppenish, WA o por correo electrónico a:
victor.shaul@cityoftoppenish.us.
Other Information: The draft proposal, environmental checklist, and other information on file with the City of Toppenish are available to agencies and the public upon request. The proposed park plan can be downloaded by selecting Proposed Park Plan 2020-2025 at http://cityoftoppenish.us/public-docu-ments/ If you would like a hard copy of the proposal mailed to you, please contact Victor Shaul, Permit Coordinator, (509) 865-7318, or by emailing
victor.shaul@cityoftoppenish.us.
Otra información: La propuesta del proyecto, la lista de verificación ambiental y otra información archivada en la ciudad de Toppenish están a disposición de agencias y del público a petición. El plan propuesto del parque puede descargarse seleccionando Proposed Park Plan 2020-2025 en el sitio: http://cityoftoppenish.us/public-documents/. Si desea que se le envíe por correo una copia impresa de la propuesta, comuníquese con Victor Shaul, Coordinador de Permisos, (509) 865-7318, o por correo electrónico a: victor.shaul@cityoftoppenish.us.
