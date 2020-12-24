ATTENTION: LEGAL NOTICE
The following is a summary of the Ordinances passed by the Toppenish City Council on December 14, 2020:
ORDINANCE 2020-15
AN ORDINANCE AMENDING THE 2020 OPERATING BUDGET AND AMENDING ORDINANCE 2019-14 FOR THE CITY OF TOPPENISH, WASHINGTON
ORDINANCE 2020-16
AN ORDINANCE OF THE CITY COUNCIL OF THE CITY OF TOPPENISH, WASHINGTON, AMENDING SECTION 13.16.050, AND ADDING NEW SECTIONS 13.16.055 AND 8.10.172 TO CLARIFY THE SURCHARGES FOR UTILITY USERS OUTSIDE THE CITY LIMITS
A copy of the complete text is available at City Hall, 21 West First Avenue. Copies will be made upon request by calling the City Clerk's Office at 865-6319.
Heidi Riojas, CMC, City Clerk
PUBLISH: SUNNYSIDE SUN
December 23, 2020
__________________
ATENCION: AVISO LEGAL
El siguiente es un resumen de las ordenanzas aprobadas por el Concilio Municipal de la Ciudad de Toppenish el 14 de diciembre de 2020:
ORDENANZA 2020-15
UNA ORDENANZA QUE ENMIENDA EL PRESUPUESTO OPERATIVO DE 2020 Y LA ORDENANZA QUE ENMIENDA 2019-14 DE LA CIUDAD DE TOPPENISH, WASHINGTON
ORDENANZA 2020-16
UNA ORDENANZA DEL CONCILIO MUNICIPAL DE LA CIUDAD DE TOPPENISH, WASHINGTON, QUE MODIFICA LA SECCION 13.16.050 Y AGREGA NUEVAS SECCIONES 13.16.055 Y 8.10.172 PARA ACLARAR LOS RECARGOS PARA LOS USUARIOS DE SERVICIOS PUBLICOS FUERA DE LOS LIMITES DE LA CIUDAD
Una copia del texto completo est disponible en el Ayuntamiento, 21 West First Avenue. Se har n copias a pedido llamando a la Oficina del Secretario de la Ciudad al 865-6319.
Heidi Riojas, CMC, City Clerk
PUBLICADO: SUNNYSIDE SUN
23 de diciembre de 2020
